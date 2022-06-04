New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After an exhausting week, the audience like to watch their favourite shows all at once to entertain themselves. With popcorn and pizza by your side and a laptop in front, this is the ideal weekend plan for many people. In this scenario, binge-watching shows have been a blessing for those who love to watch the series all at once comfortably. The audience does not have to waste their time waiting for another episode and binge-watching also saves the audience from the cliffhangers. So, to help you out with your weekend plans, we have curated a list of shows that you can binge-watch in June 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things is one of the best web series on Netflix. Season 4 was released a few days ago. The series is available on Netflix up to season 3, meanwhile, only Volume 1 of season 4 has been released. Volume 2 will release in July 2022 and it will be the final season.

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is streaming on SonyLIV. Directed by Satish Nair and Rahul Pandey, the series stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Alka Amin, Vinit Kumar and Pankaj Jha.

9 Hours

9 Hours is streaming on Dusney+Hotstar. Directed by Jacob Verghese and Niranjan Kaushik, 9 Hours stars Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini and Ravi Varma.

Aashram 3

Aashram 3 stars Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka and Darshan Kumar. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series is streaming on MX player.

The Boys Season 3

The Boys Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The new episode will release every Friday and it stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso.

Panchayat 2

Panchayat 2 stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 20, 2022. It is a comedy-drama series, which is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Modern Love: Mumbai

Modern Love: Mumbai is on Amazon Prime Video. It is an anthology directed by six talented filmmakers Shonali Bose, Hanal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.

The Sound of Magic

The Sound of Magic has 6 episodes and it is streaming on Netflix. This Korean web series stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav