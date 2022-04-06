New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Binge-watching has become a blessing for those who hate cliffhangers. The wait and curiosity about what will happen in the next episode is a pain for the cinema buffs. Thanks to the OTT platforms, all the episodes of the shows are dropped at once. The Indian audience enjoyed series like The Fame Game and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and are now eagerly waiting for upcoming releases. To plan out your binge-watch session in April 2022, we have curated a list of the web series that you can see this month.

Moon Knight

The first episode of Moon Knight has already been released on March 30, 2022, and the second came out on April 6, 2022. The audience loved the first two episodes of the series. The third episode will release on April 13. The series revolves around Marc Spector, a mercenary who has dissociative identity disorder, and he gets drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

The comedy web series starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai will stream on Netflix from March 18, 2022. The story revolves around an awkward man in his 20s who struggle to find love. It is an eight-episode and the time limit per episode is only 22 minutes, which is ideal for your binge-watch.

Elite Season 5

The previous season of Elite has a massive fan following. The show revolves around three working-class teens who enrol in an exclusive private school in Spain, and the clash between them leads to murder. Now season 5 is all set to release on April 8, 2022, on Netflix.

Mai

Mai is a crime drama that revolves around a mother who sets out to seek revenge for her daughter’s death. The web series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles, and it will stream on Netflix from April 15, 2022.

Abhay 3

Abhay 3 will stream on Zee5 from April 8, 2022. It is a crime thriller web series, starring Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz and Asha Negi in the lead role.

Gullak Season 3

Gullak showcases the story of a middle-class family and their struggles. Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 3 is a TVF creation, and it will stream on the SonyLIV app from April 7, 2022.

Bridgerton Season 2

One of the most successful shows on Netflix Bridgerton is back with season 2. It is an eight-episode story, which was released on March 25, 2022. In this season, follow the story of Anthony Bridgerton as he goes on the journey to find a suitable match for him. It stars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey and Charithra Chandran.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

For all Korean drama fans, all the episodes of this swoon-worthy drama are out on Netflix. The story depicts the romantic lives of five characters spanning from the year 1998 to 2021.

Business Proposal

This rom-com series is creating a lot of buzz amongst K-drama fans. The last episode of Business Proposal was released on Netflix on April 5, 2022.

Snowdrop

Here's the good news for all Blackpink fans. Jisoo of Blackpink is the lead actress in this 16 episode series. Nine episodes of Snowdrop are already out on Disney+Hotstar, and it is also available in Hindi. It is a love story between Youngro and Suho set in 1987 Seoul.

