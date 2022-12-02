Binge Watch: 5 Best Romantic Comedies To Watch This Weekend

Romantic comedy is an attractive genre for those who prefer something that is not abrasive or gory. Even though these movies are usually sweet than stimulating, they have their own unique charm. Therefore, we have gathered a selection of the best romantic comedies available on different OTT platforms. Although some of these may be older releases, they are still absolute gems.

My Best Friend’s Wedding: It is impossible to talk of top-notch romantic comedies without citing Julia Roberts' My Best Friend's Wedding. It was beyond a doubt the Oscar-winning star's one of the most successful flicks during the 1990s. Roberts portrays a single 28-year-old woman who receives word from her closest friend, Dermot Mulroney, that he is about to marry. Following his announcement, she realises that she is in love with him. She then makes an attempt to sabotage his nuptials with the assistance of her fake fiancé, Rupert Everett, hoping to stir up jealousy. The movie is available on Netflix.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: The devotion for this movie is sure to remain for a greater length of time than any infatuation. Writer for a magazine, Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) has to make a man interested for a piece of writing on—you guessed it—how to lose a guy in 10 days. At the same time, advertiser Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) attempts to acquire a contract by wagering his supervisor he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. After meeting at a bar, they form a relationship with their hidden intentions in mind. But will real passion thwart their schemes? View it on YouTube Movies, Google Play, and Prime Video.

Love Actually: One need not wait until Christmas to re-watch this beloved film. Its star-stunned cast—featuring Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley—is reason enough to watch it anew. Hugh Grant's dancing ability is an additional incentive. Tune into YouTube Movies, Google Play, Prime Video to find out how their individual romantic stories unfold.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before: If you're in the mood for an amusing, adorable love story to perk up your day, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is an outstanding selection on Netflix. The movie centres around Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor), a young person whose worst fears come true when five letters, she wrote to her secret crushes, are delivered without her knowledge.

When Lara Jean is approached by her former romantic interest Peter (Noah Centineo), she is concerned that it could interfere with her new infatuation Josh (Israel Broussard), thus she and Peter resolve to fake a relationship so that they can both be with the people they are attracted to. Faking a partnership inevitably leads to genuine emotions between the two, and the rest is history.

Holidate: Featuring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, this classic romantic-comedy follows the story of a boy and girl who pretend to be a couple on holidays to keep up appearances for their families, only for them to unexpectedly develop genuine feelings for one another. Tune into Netflix to witness the magic of the festive season that brings two people together in love!