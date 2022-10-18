Bimbisara To Tripling Season 3, Top OTT Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week

THE OTT platforms have raised the bar high for the audience as they have managed to entertain the audience with quality content. Moreover, binge-watching shows and films are now a go-to plan for the audience. After the hectic week, we like lazing around and watching all the episodes of our favourite shows all at once. Now, the OTT platforms have come up with many interesting shows to keep you on the edge of your seat.

We have curated a list of movies and web series that you can watch this week.

Four More Shots Please 3

FOUR MORE Shots Please is all set to return with the third season. Starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead role, the series revolves around four friends who try to live their life unapologetically. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Oc 21.

Tripling Season 3

Tripling is back with the third season. All the episodes of Tripling Season 3 will stream on Zee5 from October 21, 2022. The show stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kumud Mishra, and Shernaz Patel play pivotal roles in the series.

20th Century Girl

Written and directed by Bang Woo-ri, the film stars Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo and Roh Yoon-seo in the lead role. The film is set in the backdrop of 1999. 20th Century Girl will release on Netflix on October 21.

28 Days Haunted

28 Days Haunted will stream on Netflix from October 21.

Bimbisara

Bimbisara will release on Zee5 on October 21. It stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj.

Love is Blind Season 3

Love is Blind Season 3 will stream on Netflix from October 19. The reality tv show involves men and women in a social experiment where they go on blind dates to find love.

The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil will stream on Netflix from October 19. The movie stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh.