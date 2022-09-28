Bimbisara OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Telugu Fantasy Film

Nandamuri played the dual roles of Bimbisara and Devadatta in the film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘Bimbisara’, the Telugu fantasy film starring Nandamuri Kalyan, is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. Released on August 5, 2022, the film will be released on OTT platform ZEE5.

Also starring Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles, the film is based on the life of Magadha kingdom’s ruler, Bimbisara, in the 5th century BC.

According to reports, OTT giant Zee 5 has bagged the digital streaming rights of the film. ‘Bimbisara’ will stream exclusively on October 7.

In the film, Nandamuri played the dual roles of Bimbisara and Devadatta and was released under the NTR Arts banner. The periodic action drama film is directed by debutant Vasishta.

‘Bimbisara’ was originally scheduled for a November 2021 release, but got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the theatrical release, it was reported that the movie minted over Rs 60 crore at the box-office.

The time travel film was received with good feedback and positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The film went on to become Nandamuri’s career’s highest grosser and was soon locked for a sequel.

