Bimbisara (Hindi) OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nandamuri Kalyan's Fantasy Drama

TELUGU film 'Bimbisara' won the audience's heart with its unique concept and storyline. Apart from the Telugu audience, the movie received appreciation from the Hindi audience as well. Now, Bimbisara will finally release in Hindi on the OTT platform.

The movie stars Nandamuri Kalyan, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy.

Bimbisara (Hindi): When and where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan's fantasy drama

Bimbisara is now streaming on Zee5 in Hindi as well.

Announcing the news, Zee5 wrote, "King Bimbisara arrives in modern-day Hyderabad to find answers to a mystery! Join him in this epic adventure. Watch #BimbisaraOnZEE5, now in Hindi."

Nandamuri played the double roles of Bimbisara and Devadatta in the film which was released under the NTR Arts banner. The periodic action drama film is directed by debutant Vasishta.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in November 2021 release but got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the theatrical release, the movie reportedly earned over Rs 60 crore at the box office.

The official synopsis reads, "Ancient evil king Bimbisara is betrayed by his brother, trapped in a mirror, and teleported to the modern-day world."

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said, "It makes me extremely happy that Bimbisara has performed so well on ZEE5 and has crossed 200+ Million Streaming Minutes. I feel overwhelmed seeing so much love and appreciation. It makes me truly happy that people have enjoyed the film and now it will be available to them in Hindi too.”

Director, Mallidi Vasishta said, “Our collaboration with ZEE5 has truly worked wonders. Seeing the film do so well is a wonderful feeling altogether. The audience given it a lot of love during the premiere in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages and I am sure that they will give a similar reaction to the Hindi premiere as well. Cannot wait to achieve another milestone.”

Apart from Bimbisara, the hit movies like Brahmastra Part 1, Ponniyin Selvan 1, The Ghost, Monica, O My Darling, etc., released on different OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, Mukhbir: The Story Of Spy, India Lockdown: Resetting Lives, Tripling Season 3, Tadka, Karthikeya, etc, will release on Zee5.