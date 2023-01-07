Billie Eilish’s Stalker Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Her Family Home After Address Leak

American Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish's family home was burglarized in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the police arrested a suspect. The Los Angeles house belongs to Billie Eilish's parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell.

According to a report by NDTV, no one was present at the house during the time of the incident. However, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a home in Highland Park after a man jumping a fence to gain access to the property was seen lurking around the backyard, wearing all black and a black mask too.

The house sitter who was not at the house quickly received an alert on her electronic device, where the employee didn't recognize the person and soon reported the incident to the police. The cops soon reached the scene and arrested the suspect where no injuries were reported. The LAPD is still investigating the matter and determining if anything was stolen from the house or not.

According to Page Six, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas grew up at their LA home, which is a two-bedroom property. In 2019, Billie Eilish was forced to hire a security guard after her home address was leaked online which led to tons of fans showing up at her home.

However, recently, the same happened with her childhood LA house, where a crime reporting app 'Citizen' disclosed the exact location of her family home to at least 178,000 people on the platform, amongst which 78,000 people quickly viewed it.

Billie Eilish grew up in Highland Park but their home is blurred on Google Maps for the sake of her privacy. However, the app later changed the address of the reported incident, naming it a 'cross-street', which is not an exact address. The 'Citizen' app was originally called Vigilante.

The app aims to encourage users to upload videos and photos of alleged crimes and police activity happening around them. Last year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk suspended the accounts of several journalists as they covered his 'exact real-time location' which is called 'Doxxing.'

As the process is a form of online harassment to publicly expose someone's real name, address, job, and any other identification data. Elon Musk thus suspended those accounts tracking the movements of prominent people.