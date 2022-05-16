New Delhi | Jagran Entertsinment Desk: Billboard Music Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry. The audience eagerly waits for the winners' announcement as some of the finest artists compete against each other. The biggest award night was held in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15.
Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Drake emerged as some of the biggest winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. BTS managed to sweep 3 awards, meanwhile, Olivia bagged six awards. Famous artists like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Cardi B, The Weekend, and Ed Sheeran, among others, were also nominated. Here, check the complete list of the winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022.
Top Artist- Drake
Top New Artist- Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist- Drake
Top Female Artist- Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group- BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist- Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist- Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist-BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist- Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist- Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Ed Sheeran
Top Tour- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist- Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist- Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour- Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist- Drake
Top Rap Male Artist- Drake
Top Rap Female Artist- Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour- Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist- Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist- Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group- Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour- Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist- Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist- Lady Gaga
Top Billboard 200 Album- Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
Top Soundtrack- Encanto
Top R&B Album- Doja Cat, Planet Her
Top Rap Album- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Top Country Album- Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Top Rock Album- Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Hot 100 Song- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
Top Streaming Song- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
Top Selling Song- BTS, Butter
Top Radio Song- Dua Lipa, Levitating
Top Collaboration- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
Top Billboard Global 200 Song- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
Top Viral Song- Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Top R&B Song- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak), Leave the Door Open
Posted By: Simran Srivastav