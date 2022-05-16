New Delhi | Jagran Entertsinment Desk: Billboard Music Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry. The audience eagerly waits for the winners' announcement as some of the finest artists compete against each other. The biggest award night was held in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15.

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Drake emerged as some of the biggest winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. BTS managed to sweep 3 awards, meanwhile, Olivia bagged six awards. Famous artists like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Cardi B, The Weekend, and Ed Sheeran, among others, were also nominated. Here, check the complete list of the winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Top Artist- Drake

Top New Artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist- Drake

Top Female Artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group- BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist- Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist-BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Ed Sheeran

Top Tour- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist- Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist- The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist- Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour- Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist- Drake

Top Rap Male Artist- Drake

Top Rap Female Artist- Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour- Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist- Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist- Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist- Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group- Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour- Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist- Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist- Lady Gaga

Top Billboard 200 Album- Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

Top Soundtrack- Encanto

Top R&B Album- Doja Cat, Planet Her

Top Rap Album- Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album- Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Top Rock Album- Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Hot 100 Song- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Top Streaming Song- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Top Selling Song- BTS, Butter

Top Radio Song- Dua Lipa, Levitating

Top Collaboration- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Top Billboard Global 200 Song- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Top Viral Song- Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Top R&B Song- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak), Leave the Door Open

Posted By: Simran Srivastav