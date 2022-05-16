New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the BTS fans out there! It's time to celebrate as your favourite Kpop band has added another feather to their hat. BTS won three awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. BTS ARMY is over the moon over this historic win. The Kpop band was nominated for six categories in Billboards Music Award 2022 and they won three awards. BTS won three awards for the second year in a row.

The official Twitter account of Billboard Music Awards shared this good news and congratulated BTS. They wrote, "HUGE CONGRATS to @BTS_twt for their THREE #BBMAs wins."

BTS won awards in three categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. They were nominated in six categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song (double nomination with ‘Butter and ‘Permission To Dance’), Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.), and Top Rock Song. The group won the Top Duo/Group award in 2019 and 2021 as well.

BTS has now 12 Billboard Music Awards and has broken the records of Destiny's Child, who won 11 Billboard Music Awards. Moreover, the Kpop band becomes the group with the most wins in the Billboard Music Awards’ history. BTS ARMY is celebrating this historic win. BTS paved the way and BTS history makers are trending all over the social media. Take a look at their reaction.

It started when they won the TSA award back in 2017.

And now, #BTS is the most awarded group in the history of BBMAs!

Congratulations @BTS_twt !!! 👏🏻🤧



BTS BTS BTS

BTS HISTORY MAKERS

BTS PAVED THE WAY #AndNothingForKpop



pic.twitter.com/kI5iwjwudX — 𝔸♡🌙☀️𓃠 (@_aryen7th) May 15, 2022

BTS be sweeping awards no matter whether they attend or not ❤️‍🔥 LEGENDS BEHAVIOR @BTS_twt 💜



BTS HISTORY MAKERS

BTS PAVED THE WAY

BTS BTS BTSpic.twitter.com/Mx1qlxXN1v — 나야 ⁷ - PROOF 10.06.2022 🧈 ᴾᵀᴰ (@naryaselh) May 15, 2022

BTS won't perform at Billboard Music Awards this year. Earlier, they attended the Grammy Awards 2022 and also performed there. They also had 4-days Permission to Dance tour in Las Vegas in April. BTS will make a comeback with their new album 'Proof', which will release on June 10. The lead single is titled ‘Yet to come’ and the poster was released by Big Hit Music. BTS members are Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav