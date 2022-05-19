New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Samyukta Hegde who rose to fame with Splitsvilla is now a Kannada actress. Every two to three day hit headlines for flaunting her bold and s*xy avatar on Instagram. Recently, the Kannada actress shared some pics and brunt down the internet. Samyukta in a bikini is posed near a pool in Dubai.

The actress's extra raw swimsuit avatar made the temperature soar. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Samyukta wrote, "Not sure if I was beating the heat or raising the temperature!"

The actress is currently in Dubai living the time of her life in Dubai. She has been posting regularly to keep her fans updated on her schedule. The actress recently shared a video and captioned it, "Travel leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller."

Samyukta made her debut with the super successful 'Kirik Party' movie opposite Rakshit Shetty. She bagged Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in Kannada for the movie and later made her Tamil Industry too. The actress made her debut made her debut in the Tamil language with 'Somali' along with Jayaram Ravi and Kajal Agarwal.

On the work front, Hegde has participated in reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss Kannada. The actress has also done some other stints in the tv industry and was runner up on MTV splitsvilla. Samyukta is currently shooting for her Kannada film 'Kreem' while her 'Raana' and 'Thurthu Nirgamana' are in post-production.

