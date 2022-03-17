New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapoors surely know how to vacay! Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are currently in the Maldives living the best of their lives. Recently, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to share some photos of her exotic vacation in the Maldives. The actress was joined by her Natasha Poonawalla and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing the vacay pictures on Instagram, Kareena captioned it as, "Aloha" and "Gal pals". In the pictures, Bikini-clad Bebo, Lolo, and Natasha are posing near an infinity pool. Kareena looked alluring neon-yellow while Karisma donned a black swimsuit and Natasha was seen in a black bikini.

Check out the picture here:

Kareena's gal pal Natasha also shared some photos from their vacation. In the pictures, the three can be seen enjoying loads of mouth-watering food and enjoying boat rides.

Sharing the images on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies - a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock!"

Take a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Amrita Arora commented, "Missed this ❤️❤️❤️" While the fans were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix. She will be also seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The official Hindi remake of Forest Grump will release in theatres on August 11.

Posted By: Ashita Singh