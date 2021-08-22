Disha Patani took to her official social media handle to share a boomerang video where she can be seen smiling and posing for the camera but it has left a lot of people confused about what she is wearing.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Disha Patani is one of the most sought-after new-age celebs amongst the masses. She keeps on treating fans with her post on Instagram and keeps them updated about her whereabouts. Disha who is also known for her bold avatar usually shares her bikini pictures on her social media handle.

Fans just adore her for the pics and they hardly refrain themselves from liking, sharing and commenting on the clicks. And this time again, Disha dropped a post on her official Insta account, featuring herself. The post was a Boomerang video where Disha is seen sitting and posing for the camera and flaunting her smile.

While sharing the post Disha captioned it with a flower emoji.

Take a look at Disha Patani's Instagram video here:

As much as fans loved her post, many were left confused while trying to figure out what exactly is she wearing. Yes, in the video the only thing which is visible is her white and blue strap with floral prints. Therefore, it is hard to understand her attire. Many people are wondering is she wearing a bikini, while others are thinking she is clad in a dress or top.

So guys, what are your thoughts on Disha Patani's outfits? What do you think she is wearing? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal