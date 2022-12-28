Bihar's Ex-DGP Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Murder' Claims, Says 'Mumbai Police Was Hiding…'

The ex-Director-General of Police in Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, has responded to Cooper hospitals' mortuary attendant, Roopkumar Shah's claim that Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered".

Shah, who retired from service last month and was allegedly present during the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, stated that the actor did not die due to suicide, and that there were "marks of fracture" on the body. However, he did not offer any evidence to back up his statement.

Gupteshwar Pandey voiced his optimism to ANI, stating that with the new government in pace in Maharashtra, the truth will come out. "Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the entire situation," he said.

Now Gupteshwar Pandey, who headed the probe team for the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, before taking an early retirement and joining the JDU, has alleged that during the investigation the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team of officers sent from Bihar.

He said, "Mumbai police's behaviour towards a team of officers sent from Bihar was unethical and it was then that I believed they were hiding something.

"An IPS officer was sent who was kept under house arrest. My team and I did not get enough time for investigation. If I would have got 15 days the case would have been solved and the case would not have been handled the way it is being done."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Roopkumar Shah said that he was addressing the SSR case now because he retired from duty in November.

He told ANI, "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later.

"It's a doctor's job as to what to write in post-mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them."

According to a report by TV9, Shah also revealed that he had suggested his higher authorities that they should work "as per rules". "When I saw Sushant's body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the post-mortem in the night only," he said.

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reacting to the recent developments, urged the CBI to "diligently" investigate the murder claim. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news which stated, "Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

See the post here: