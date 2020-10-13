Taapsee Pannu and her sisters are dancing on Yashraj Mukhate's song 'Biggini Shoot' in this viral video, watch

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, her sisters and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe are currently enjoying their vacation in the Maldives and going by her Instagram post the Thappad actor is having the time of her life with snorkelling. Recently, Taapsee posted a video on her social media handle in which she is doing 'Biggini Shoot' with her sister and boyfriend and yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Yashraj Mukhate's viral mashup.

The song 'Biggini Shoot' is a snippet from the reality show ‘Emotional Atyachar season 3’ in 2011. The song starts with a conversation between host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces bikini as biggini.

In the video, Taapsee is grooving to the song with her sisters and boyfriend and netizens are loving it. She captioned her post as, "“So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? …. #BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boeEdited by @yellowelephant.in Location is our beautiful holiday villa @tajmaldives And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!!”

The hilarious video took the internet by storm and has so far garnered 8,60,737 views.

Watch the video here:

Taapsee is making her fans jealous by giving them a sneak peek from her Maldives trip. She is also teasing netizens with her gorgeous beach body pictures that is making her fans crave for a trip.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in Rashmi Rocket followed by Haseen Dillruba.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma