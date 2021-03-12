Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Kapoor on his birthday. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Birthdays are raining in Kapoor Khandan after Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira's birthday on Thursday, it's her son, Kiaan's birthday today. And once again, maasi Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an adorable throwback pic of her nephew.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a birthday post for Kiaan. In the throwback pic, her nephew is looking very-cute as he strikes a happy pose. Calling Kiaan, her babies 'biggest bro', Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday our precious Kiu... The biggest bro to my babies... I love you..."

As soon as she dropped the post, Karisma was of all hearts and kisses. Even Bebo's BFFs Amrita and Malaika Arora and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped comments wishing Kiaan, 'Happy Birthday'.

On Thursday, Kareena dropped a wish for Samaira with a heartfelt note. In the note, she revealed that instead of calling her 'maasi', Karisma's daughter addresses her as 'Bebo Maa'. “You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby ❤️Happy birthday Samuuuu ❤️❤️," her post read.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena Kapoor, she is busy looking after her newborn and Taimur. The fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their second baby boy. As per reports, Saifeena might go digital way to share a glimpse of their baby. Also, they might unveil his name through Kareena's Instagram account.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actress will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha on the eve of Christmas. Also, she has Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht in the pipeline.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv