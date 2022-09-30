Bigg Boss Winners List : From Sidharth Shukla To Tejasswi Prakash, Contestants Who Won Salman Khan's Reality Show

Bigg Boss season 16 is just a day away. Salman Khan's reality show is all set to premiere tomorrow (October 1). With high-voltage drama, entertainment, and revelation, the show is one of the most loved and watched shows in India. The show will premiere on Colours TV and on its official OTT platform Voot and Jio Cinema.

The reality show has witnessed epic dramas over 15 seasons including heated arguments, budding romance, rivalry, etc. However, only contestants made it to the top who gathered immense love from the audience. Such contestants took the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping cash prize.

In this article, we bring you the names of contestants who won the show. From Bigg Boss season 1 till season 15, here are the names of contestants who won the trophy of Salman Khan's reality show.

Season 1 - Rahul Roy

Season 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik

Season 3 - Vindu Dara Singh

Seaon 4 - Shweta Tiwari

Season 5 - Juhi Parmar

Season 6 - Urvashi Dholakia

Season 7 - Gauahar Khan

Season 8 - Gautam Gulati

Season 9 - Prince Narula

Seaosn 10 - Manveer Gujjar

Season 11 - Shilpa Shinde

Season 12 - Dipika Kakar

Season 13 - Sidharth Shukla

Season 14 - Rubina Dilaik

Season 15 - Tejasswi Prakash

The show hosts contestants from all areas of work. Whether it is the Bollywood industry, music industry, cricket fraternity, or even a comedian, the show witnesses several contestants from different backgrounds. Since season 6, the show has been hosted by Salman Khan. In season 5, the show witnessed two hosts Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, in season 16, Salman introduced the first contestant of the show 'Abdu Rozik'. The 19-year-old hails from Tajikistan and is an internet sensation due to his rap song.