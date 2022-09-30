Bigg Boss Winners List : From Sidharth Shukla To Tejasswi Prakash, Contestants Who Won Salman Khan's Reality Show

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 05:30 PM IST
Bigg Boss season 16 is just a day away. Salman Khan's reality show is all set to premiere tomorrow (October 1). With high-voltage drama, entertainment, and revelation, the show is one of the most loved and watched shows in India. The show will premiere on Colours TV and on its official OTT platform Voot and Jio Cinema.
The reality show has witnessed epic dramas over 15 seasons including heated arguments, budding romance, rivalry, etc. However, only contestants made it to the top who gathered immense love from the audience. Such contestants took the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping cash prize.
In this article, we bring you the names of contestants who won the show. From Bigg Boss season 1 till season 15, here are the names of contestants who won the trophy of Salman Khan's reality show.
Season 1 - Rahul Roy
Season 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik
Season 3 - Vindu Dara Singh
Seaon 4 - Shweta Tiwari
Season 5 - Juhi Parmar
Season 6 - Urvashi Dholakia
Season 7 - Gauahar Khan
Season 8 - Gautam Gulati
Season 9 - Prince Narula
Seaosn 10 - Manveer Gujjar
Season 11 - Shilpa Shinde
Season 12 - Dipika Kakar
Season 13 - Sidharth Shukla
Season 14 - Rubina Dilaik
Season 15 - Tejasswi Prakash
The show hosts contestants from all areas of work. Whether it is the Bollywood industry, music industry, cricket fraternity, or even a comedian, the show witnesses several contestants from different backgrounds. Since season 6, the show has been hosted by Salman Khan. In season 5, the show witnessed two hosts Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, in season 16, Salman introduced the first contestant of the show 'Abdu Rozik'. The 19-year-old hails from Tajikistan and is an internet sensation due to his rap song.