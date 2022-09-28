Bigg Boss Unfair Evictions: Umar Riaz To Jasmin Bhasin, BB Eliminations That Irked Fans

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on October 1 on Colors Tv. This new edition of the controversial show will see the return of superstar Salman Khan as show host. The 16th edition of India's most controversial reality show will see many popular faces as participants and among them, Abdu Rozik is the first contestant whose BB house entry is confirmed by none other than Salman Khan. Also, this year, former Bigg Boss contestants such as Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra and Gauhar Khan would be seen as entering the show as 'Seniors'.

Bigg Boss has been a show where controversies are stirred up by the constant drama and over-the-top action of participating contestants. Several times the show faced the wrath of fans for not eliminating and for the 'unfair' elimination of contestants. There were seasons, wherein some of the strong participants got eliminated just because they failed to add more masala to show while some contestants were forced out due to their momentary behaviour lapse despite being a strong players.

Abhinav Shukla, Season 14

Abhinav Shukla's eviction from the show was called out as fans were made to believe that a man of principles, poise, compassion and grace is a misfit in a show that promotes brawls and abuses.

Umar Riaz, Season 15

Umar Riaz's eviction from season 15 of Bigg Boss has been most controversial as fans nearly boycotted the show. Umar was shown exit door at midnight for getting aggressive with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Fans on social media have called out Bigg Boss for being "biased" against Umar.

Jasmin Bhasin, Season 14

Jasmin Bhasin's eviction in Bigg Boss 14 was the most emotional and not right as it even made host Salman Khan cry. There were reports that the makers did not make the channel's face the season's winner and therefore, she was evicted. The show was later called out by fans and was accused of evicting Jasmine despite getting maximum votes.

Jay Bhanushali, Season 15

Bhanushali was among the most popular and strongest contestants in the 15th season of the show, however, he was evicted because he failed to provide the channel with the top drama that they crave. His eviction was a real shocker for fans and viewers. Time and again, he was accused by fellow inmates and host Salman Khan of not doing anything to get noticed.

Hiten Tejwani, Season 11

Once again, a man of principles who does not get involved in anything abusive was thrown out of the show despite being popular as he didn't create any TRP-worthy scenes in the house.