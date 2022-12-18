Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Grand Finale: LV Revanth Lifts Trophy; Details Inside

Following 106 days of crying, screaming, laughing, and a wide range of other emotions, LV Revanth defeated Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi Bhat, and Rohit Sahni on Sunday to win the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 trophy and the Rs 10 lakhs in prize money. A car and property worth Rs 25 lakh were also given to Revanth.

Revanth has been a contender for the title since the first week. He was criticized for his rage, but he never lost interest in the game. Revanth was projected by many people to win the sixth season, and as predicted, their predictions were correct in the end.

Revanth's co-contestant Shrihan, who was announced as the first runner up, accepted Rs. 40 lakhs offer made by host Nagarjuna.

Unexpectedly, Keerthi Bhat acquired a third place in her kitty. Despite her poor play, she managed to move up the ladder and took third place. A few people expected Adi Reddy to be one of the runner-ups, but he secured fourth place.

