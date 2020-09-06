Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 starts today, Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as host; know who are contestants
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| The much awaited Bigg Boss Telugu is back with another season. The season 4 of the Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Sunday amid coronavirus concerns. Nagarjuna Akkineni has returned as host of the controversial south Indian reality show.
The channel Star Maa shared the teaser of the premier episode on Twitter. The caption read, "The wait is over for the BIGG day! Let’s celebrate #BiggBossTelugu4 with King Nagarjuna Akkineni on Star Maa #WhatAWOWWOW #StaySafeStayStrong.”
It is reported that 16 contestants are going to enter the Bigg Boss house today. The details of the wild card entries are also expected in tonight's grand premier.
The first contestant of BB House is Monal Gajjar. She was overwhelmed while walking into Bigg Boss House and said that BB gave her a platform to reconnect to Telugu audience.
The second contestant of Bigg Boss house is the Satyam film director Surya Kiran who entered the BB House with his high energy.
The third contestant is TV anchor Lasya Manjunath. Nagarjuna gave her a heartfelt present of her son's audio and video. Lasya turned emotional after watching her son Daksh's audio and visual.
We welcome our third contestant #Lasya to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/BZCWwJarKz— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020The fourth contestant of the show is Life is Beautiful star Abhijeet, he marked his entry in the show with amazing performace.
We welcome our fourth contestant #Abijeet to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/5XOm4JQidO— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020The next contestant of the house is the TV News anchor Jordaar Sujatha, she rose to fame because of her satirical show 'Jordaar'.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma