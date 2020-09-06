The season 4 of the Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Sunday amid coronavirus concerns.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| The much awaited Bigg Boss Telugu is back with another season. The season 4 of the Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Sunday amid coronavirus concerns. Nagarjuna Akkineni has returned as host of the controversial south Indian reality show.

The channel Star Maa shared the teaser of the premier episode on Twitter. The caption read, "The wait is over for the BIGG day! Let’s celebrate #BiggBossTelugu4 with King Nagarjuna Akkineni on Star Maa #WhatAWOWWOW #StaySafeStayStrong.”

The wait is over for the BIGG day!!!



Let's celebrate #BiggBossTelugu4 with King @iamnagarjuna today at 6 PM on @StarMaa #WhatAWowWow #StaySafeStayStrong #MaaPrayatnamManakosam pic.twitter.com/Ryv2SAPrv8

