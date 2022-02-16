New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is set to hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on February 26. Ahead of the big premiere, the streaming giant has unveiled the promo for the upcoming show. The new promo of the show features Vennela Kishore and noted actor Murali Sharma with host Nagarjuna.

The video Nagarjuna as a lawyer and Vennela as a jail inmate, and Murali as police personnel. While Vennela is on death row and begs Nagarjuna to do something for him, Nagarjuna tells the court that the last wish of Kishore is to watch one episode of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, which apparently is a never-ending one. The show will also be the OTT debut of Nagarjuna.

Take a look at the promo:

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu has been titled Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 ended back in December 2021, and the winner of the show was Sunny. Now, the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be on air on Disney+Hotstar from February 26.

The first and the second season of the Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by actors Jr NTR and Nani respectively. From the third season, Nagarjuna has been hosting the show.

The list of the reality show is also being finalised and the makers of the show are busy setting the stage for the curtain-raiser. As per reports, the reality show will have 16-18 contestants. The reports further suggest that the list of contestants will include new faces and will also feature some of the former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, contestants will have to stay in quarantine for a week before the premiere of the show.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen