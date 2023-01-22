Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: Kamal Haasan Declares Azeem As Season's Winner; Vikraman Becomes Runner-Up

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host and actor, Kamal Haasan declared Azeem as the season's winner, while Vikraman becomes the runner-up. On winning the trophy, Azeem said, "Thank God, thanks to my parents who taught me only good things."

As Azeem won Season 6 of Bigg Boss, he took a winner's trophy, a brand new Brezza car, and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. It is pertinent to note that Shivin, Azeem and Vikraman were the top 3 finalists. While Shivin was evicted after which Azeem and Vikraman were the top two finalists.

The grand finale episode featured special appearances by popular Tamil actors and also by former contestants. The top 3 finalists Shivin, Vikraman and Azeem also performed on stage.

The sixth edition of the reality TV series hosted by Kamal Haasan started on October 9, 2022, with 21 contestants and one wild card contestant participating in the show. Apart from Shivin, Azeem and Vikraman, other contestants included ADK, Manikandan, Rachitha, Ayesha, Shanthi, Robert Master, Queency, Dhanalakshmi, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, Ram, Shrina, Nivashini Maheshwari, Myna Nandhini Asal Kolar, GP Muthu and Janany.