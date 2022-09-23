‘Bigg Boss’ Star Ieshaan Sehgaal Breaks Up With Miesha Iyer, Says ‘Life Had Different Plans’

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame couple, television stars Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer made for a steamy pair during their stint in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. The duo were often seen indulging in PDA and were even warned by host Salman Khan to not get too close on the show.

Even after the show ended, the duo continued to be in a relationship and were often spotted going on vacations together. Ieshaan and Meisha also shot for music videos and made for a good looking couple.

Recently, Ieshaan took to his social media account to announce that the two have parted ways. Taking to his Instagram story, Ieshaan informed his fans about the development. “Hello Ieshaanians, I would like to take out time and tell everyone about an important announcement about my relationship. As it has been all in front of you and that you guys have been expecting a lot from me and the other person as well. It's better to clear that we are not together anymore.”

The actor added that though he wanted to be in the relationship for the longer run, life had other plans. “I obviously had plans to have a long term one but sometimes life doesn't really have the same plans as you do.”

Ending his story by thanking his fans for their love and support, the ‘Bigg Boss’ star wrote, “ I would wish you guys to continue and shower the same amount of love to me individually as well. And that you keep supporting and loving me. Hope to always make you'll proud. Lots of love – Ieshaan.”

The latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is set to premiere in the first week of October and will see the return of Salman Khan as the host. The season will see top television celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house yet again for over 100 days.