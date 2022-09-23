Bigg Boss Season 16: Salman Khan Gives 'Gabbar Singh' Vibes In New Promo | Watch

One of the most entertaining reality shows filled with high-voltage drama Bigg Boss set to return to the TV screens with another enthralling season. Amid several speculations about the contestants who will be part of the show, only one thing is constant this year Bigg Boss himself will take part in the show. Now, the makers of the show have unveiled a new promo that features the host of the show Salman Khan in the ' Gabbar' avatar.

The video was shared by the colours Instagram handle, where Salman can be seen giving a warning to the contestants about the torments they have to face when they enter the Bigg Boss house. The official social media handles of Bogg Boss and Colors TV shared the promo.

Salman in the video can be seen in military dress as he holds a belt filled with cartridges in hand. The belt gives vibes of iconic villain Gabbar Singh from Sholay. Giving it more of the Gabbar feels, the Gabbar theme plays in the background as the Tiger 3 actor moves.

“50-50 kos door, jab bacha raat ko royega to maa kahegi, beta so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega (Even 50 km away, when a kid will cry, the mother will say child go to sleep or Bigg Boss will be here),” Salman informs the audience that this season of Bigg Boss will be completely flipped as Bigg Boss will play themselves.

Take a look at the promo here:

Meanwhile, the first promo of the show revealed the ‘first-day first show’ of Bigg Boss 16. The show will premiere on October 1, at 8 PM. The reality show is inspired by the show Big Brother. Salman's show has been adored widely by people as it is filled with full-on entertainment, rivalries, revelations, and romance. Bigg Boss has several language variants across India. The first-ever Hindi variant of the show was aired in 2006 by Arshad Wars.