Bigg Boss Season 14, contestant ..: Jasmin Bhasin enters into the Bigg Boss house; Salman Khan wished her luck. Check out what BB mentors have to say about Dil Se Dil Tak actress.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television hot sensation Jasmin Bhasin stepped into the 14th season of the much-anticipated game show Bigg Boss. Bhasin made a glamourous entry on the stage and showed her excitement on getting locked inside the BB House. Rumours of Jasmin Bhasin coming into the Bigg Boss scatters every season but this time, the actress finally made it to the show. The actress had made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss Season 13, where she had supported contestant Sidharth Shukla. After fighting to her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9, Jasmin is geared up to give tough competition to the Bigg Boss contestants.

Jasmin Bhasin Early Life

Jasmin Bhasin has been born and brought up in Kota, the coaching capital of India. Belongs to a Sikh family, television beauty born on June 28, 1990. After completing her schooling from Kota, she went to Jaipur for her higher education. Jasmin moved to Delhi to pursue an internship in hospitality. It was a life-changing job for Jasmin as she got her first shooting assignment in the same hotel.

Jasmin Bhasin Career

Jasmin started her television acting career at a very young age. She has been featured in Zee Tv's show Tashan-e-Ishq. Television beauty has also been featured in Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai, Naagin as Nayanthara and others. The actress has also been part of the adventurous reality show Khantron Ke Khiladi in 2018. However, she has first appeared in the Tamil films including Vaanam, Veta, Ladies and Gentleman etc.

Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin's astounding looks and incredible acting skills awarded her with more than 2 million followers on Instagram. The actress never misses a chance to share special moments of her life with her fans. Her adorable pictures and commendable dressing sense made people stick to her social media handle. Have a look at her captivating pictures.

Posted By: Srishti Goel