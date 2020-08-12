Bigg Boss Season 14 tentative contestant list: These contestants could be part of Bigg Boss season 14, have a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Big Boss 14 is one of the most keenly awaited reality shows in India. The 14th season of Bigg Boss is expected to hit the television screens in September. Recently, Colors unveiled the first look of Bigg Boss 14 and posted a montage of videos from Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Since the promo of the new season of Bigg Boss has been released, the fans are curious to know about the contestants BB 14. However, the contestant list is yet to be finalised but according to the reports, these contestants have been approached for Bigg Boss season 14.

Nia Sharma: She made her debut with the television show ‘Kali’. After that, she played lead roles in ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, and Naagin 4.



Sugandha Mishra: Sugandha is a package of talent, she is a television actress, host, playback singer and comedian.



Jay Soni: He has been seen in many television shows like ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ and ‘Baa Bahu or Baby’.



Vivian Dsena: He is popularly known for his Vampire role in ‘Pyar Ki Ye Ek Kahani’ and ‘Madhubala’.



Akanksha Puri: The actress is popularly known for her role in Calendar Girls. She was also in limelight after Bigg Boss 13 when Paras Chhabra announced his break-up with her.

Karan Kundra: The actor made his appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kitni Mohabatien Hai’, Gumrah, and Roadies.

Avinash Mukherjee: He is popularly known for his kid role in Balika Vadhu (2007) where is played young ‘Jagdish’.

Jasmin Bhasin: The actress was last seen in Naagin 4 as Nayanthara. Currently, Jasmin is one of the contestants of Rohit Shetty show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’.

Mansi Srivastav: The actress is known for her debut in Channel V’s Surveen Guggal. She was last seen in Star Plus’s Ishqbaaz.

Arushi Dutta: Arushi mark her presence in MTV’s Splistvilla season 11, she grabbed a lot of attention for her confidence and boldness.

Anchal Khurana: She has entered the industry with MTV’s show ‘Roadies’. Anchal Khurana is also a winner of Colors TV’s ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel