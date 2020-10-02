Bigg Boss Season 14: Wondering how to watch Bigg Boss 14 on your mobile phones? Here is the easiest way to watch all the episodes of your favourite reality game show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is all set to slay the small screens tomorrow with its grand premiere episode on ColorsTV. Like every season, the fans seem super excited to watch the show and it has been buzzing all over the social media days before its premiere. Bollywood actor Salman Khan-hosted reality game show, Bigg Boss season 14, will be aired on ColorsTV. If you are staying in hostels or a place where there is no television available, then you can switch to your mobile phones. Yes, with some easy steps and free digital platforms, you can watch the live streaming of the show anywhere in the country.

How to watch live streaming of Bigg Boss 14

1. Jio TV application

If you are a Jio network user, it will be very easy for you to watch the live streaming of all the episodes of Bigg Boss Season 14. All you need to is- Download the Jio TV application on your mobile phone and login with your credentials. You can simply watch anything available on the application. But, if you are not a Jio user, then you can take the credentials of any of the known persons to login. However, live streaming will work for only one device at a time.

2. Voot Select

If you could not manage to get a Jio number, then you can switch to the Voot application. For this, you will have to download Voot Select on your mobile phones. Login with your credentials. With this application, a user can watch 24 hours live of the Bigg Boss house. Here you can also watch the insiders that will not get to watch on television. You can watch uncut-video, backstage preparations and more. The user can also get access to watch exclusive episodes before TV. If you don't want to pay for Voot Select, then you can also watch it on the free Voot app 30 minutes after the premiere.

Posted By: Srishti Goel