Bigg Boss Season 14 Grand Premiere Live: The grand premiere of your favourite reality game-show has started. Read on to know the live updates from the grand evening of the Salman Khan starrer.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The grand premiere of one of the most-watched reality TV show Bigg Boss has begun. This is the 14th season of the television reality game show, and like every year, the Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The makers of the show have adopted some new measures in the format of the show in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Earlier, ColorsTV shared some interesting promos where Dabangg actor Salman Khan had been seen challenging the year 2020. The makers have promised to change the perspective for the hard year and coined a tagline 'Ab Scene Paltega'.

This season, Bigg Boss contestants will get the privilege to enjoy a movie theater, shopping malls and other luxuries. Also, the contestants will have to face the tasks given by mentor Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss has increased the number of tasks for the contestants to get these luxuries. Read on to know what's happening on Bigg Boss season 14's grand premiere.

Here are the live updates from the grand premiere of the show:

9: 35 pm: Eijaz Khan make a grand entry on 'Teeter Song'. He says that he know how to deal with people and want to try his luck in this season.

9:30 pm: Gauahar Khan wants contestants to value Bigg Boss house. Hina Khan wants to see the real personality of contestants and Sidharth Shukla wants to see the honesty in the new contestants.

9:15 pm: Hina Khan captured locker room, Gauahar Khan to rule kitchen and Sidharth Shukla become king of the bedroom.

9:10 pm: Hina Khan made swagger entry into the show; Sidharth Shukla gives ultimate challenge to new contestants

9:08 pm: Salman Khan calls Bigg Boss season 14 a 'Watch From Home' show s there is no audience on set.

9:05 pm: Salman Khan asks the audience to take proper precautions during this coronavirus pandemic. Also, the Dabangg actor promises viewers to give full entertainment.

9: 00: Bigg Boss Season 14 grand premiere begins. Bigg Boss tells how safe BB house is for contestants and the crew members. BB assures to give hundred per cent entertainment to its fans.

8:50 pm: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Sidharth Shukla 'Gali Ka Gunda' | WATCH

8:40 pm: Bigg Boss fans have started a countdown as they are eagerly waiting for the show host to kick start the grand evening.

8:00 pm: Social media users can't keep calm as it is just 1 hour left for the grand premiere of the much-awaited reality game show.

7:15 pm: Bigg Boss welcomed the audience in the new house of this season. Bigg Boss also revealed how his house is absolutely safe for the upcoming contestants during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

6:50 pm: When we all are sitting at homes and unable to watch the latest releases on big screens, Bigg Boss contestants will get a 24*7 available cinema hall. Let's a sneak-peek into the cinema hall of Bigg Boss Season 14's house.

6:30 pm: Bigg Boss Season 14's makers have ramped-up the excitement and ask if fans are wondering about Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Sidharth Shukla's role in this season.

6:00 pm: Makers have unveiled the luxurious BB mall ahead of the grand premiere. Have a look at the designer and stunning dresses available for the contestants in this mega shopping mall

