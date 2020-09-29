Bigg Boss 14 is all set to start on October 3 and before that take a look at the 5 most controversial fights from Bigg Boss that made the show memorable.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is coming back with the fourteenth season of the show of controversies 'Bigg Boss'. The show is all set to start on October 3 and the show's fans have started the buzz around the upcoming contestants and hoping that they will again bring the thrill and entertainment which the contestants of previous seasons have brought to them

Bigg Boss has always been known for the entertainment it gives to the audience, however, the reality TV show has also garnered headlines for the controversial fights between the contestants. From Swami Om's annoying fights with Bani J to Dolly Bindra vs Manoj Tiwari, the fights in Bigg Boss are still remembered by its fans.

Take a look at the 5 most controversial fights from Bigg Boss that made the show memorable:

1. The annoying antics of Swami Om

How can we forget about Swami Om? The one who made Bigg Boss season 10 interesting with his outlandish behaviour and had many innumerable criminal cases filed against him. Later, he was evicted from the show as he put his urine on co-contestants Bani j and Rohan which led to a pretty ugly fight.

2. The iconic Baap Pe Jaana Nahi

Bigg Boss season 4 had many controversies from Sara Khan and Ali Merchant getting married on the show to Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel's alleged affair. However, the highlight of the show was Dolly Bindra whose words and an attitude were like a fire. She was known for her loud behaviour and she was the one who gave birth to the OG dialogue 'Baap Pe Jaana Nahi' when she had a fight with BJP leader Manoj Tiwari over two eggs.



3. Pooja, what is this behaviour?

The nasty fight that later turned into a much popular meme was from Bigg Boss season 5. In season 5, Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani had an ugly banter in which the two hurled accusation at each other. In the fight, Pooja broke plastic broom to scare Shonali Nagrani. Later, the former actor also abused actor Mahek Chahal and Laxmi Narayan, when they confronted her.

4. Ugly catfight between Rakhi Sawant and Kahsmira Sha

The first season of Bigg Boss witnessed massive drama and fight between Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah. In that season, Rakhi plotted against everyone and the contestants stood against her

5. Gautam Gulati and his rumour

In the Bigg Boss season 8, Gautam Gulati and his co-contestant Daindara had an alleged affair. The rumours also made rounds that she was pregnant with Gautam's child. However, there was another contestant Ali Quli Mirza who climbed the roofs to escape the Bigg Boss house and later ended up getting slapped by Sonal Raut for passing inappropriate comments

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma