Bigg Boss Season 14: In the last thirteen seasons of Bigg Boss, many contestants have been thrown out of the house for violent behaviour.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality show Bigg Boss is popularly known for its unique game pattern and lots of drama. The show is inspired by a UK game Big Brother and has been transformed according to the taste of the Indian audience. Every year, the makers brought some change to make the show even more successful. However, they also make sure to maintain the decorum in the Bigg Boss house and ask contestants to follow rules. The show host Salman Khan moderate the show and schooled the contestants for their wrong actions. However, a number of times, contestants have lost their cool and were ousted for their pugnacious behaviour.

Salil Ankola: The cricketer turned actor was dismissed from the show because of his legal mess with producer Ekta Kapoor. He signed a contract, according to which he could not do another project and Balaji Tele Films accused him of breach of contract.

Kamal Rashid Khan: KRK is popularly known for his controversies with many celebrities. He had been thrown out of the BB house in season 3 because he threw a bottle at designer Rohit Verma. Unfortunately, the bottle hit actress Shamita Shetty. For his indecent behaviour in the house, Bigg Boss asked him to leave the house.

Dolly Bindra: She had managed to receive the maximum attention in the season as her tussles with actress Shweta Tiwari became one of the most-talked things about the show. Later, the fight went ugly and she used foul language for Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor. Not wanting to promote such behaviour, Bigg Boss asked Dolly to leave the house.

Pooja Mishra: Pooja is known for coining the term 'Talk To My Hand' in the Bigg Boss season 5. She had unlimited fights with the housemates and her physical tussle with Sidharth Bharadwaj thrown her out of the house.

Kushal Tandon: Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon fall in love with housemate Gauhar Khan. Their co-contestant VJ Andy made some derogatory comments for actress Gauhar Khan, which leads to a physical fight among Kushal and Andy. Observing Tandon's violent behaviour, Bigg Boss ousted him.

Shivashish Mishra: Season 12 contestant Shivashish entered the Bigg Boss house as a commoner and received immense love from the audience. He never messed with any other contestant. But, he broke the rules of Bigg Boss house which lead to his eviction. His housemates chose him for Jail punishment but he refused to accept it.

Madhurima Tuli: She entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry in season 12 with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. They started on a good note in the house but after some days the situation went worst. Aditya was continuously teasing after which the actress lost her cam and beat her former partner with a frying pan. Bigg Boss ousted Madhurima for her violent behaviour.

Posted By: Srishti Goel