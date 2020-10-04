New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and model Shehzad Deol set foot into the Bigg Boss 14 house on Saturday. The Punjabi model showed his swag as he entered the stage to join Bollywood Actor and long-time Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. 23-year old Deol has already participated in two reality shows in the past: Ace of Space — where he had won hearts of millions with his humble personality — and model hunt show Top Model India, where he was the first runner up. Here’s all you need to know about him.

Shehzad Deol Early Life

Shehzad was born in a well-to-do Punjabi family on November 29, 1996 in New Delhi. He completed his initial schooling in United Kingdom and graduated from the London School of economics. Shehzad then moved to Mumbai to where he completed his diploma in acting from Kishore Namit Kapoor’s acting school.

Shehzad Deol Career

Shehad has worked as an assistant director in multiple Punjabi movies, including Shareek. As mentioned, Shahed had emerged on the scene with his pariticipation in model hunt show Top Model India, where he was the first runner up. He then participated in Ace of Space, where he was a finalist.

Shehzad Deol Instagram





Posted By: Lakshay Raja