New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Punjabi stars Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill were quite famous among the fans in Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi and Shehnaaz kept entertaining the house in season 13 with their performances and kept the fans engaged. Looking at this, the makers of Bigg Boss have decided to bring another Punjabi actress-singer, Sara Gurpal, in the 14th season of the famous TV show. According to reports, Sara reportedly shares a great bond with Himanshi Khurana.

Sara hails from Haryana and has done her fashion designing course from Chandigarh. She began her career by featuring in several Punjabi music videos. However, she rose to fame with her appearance in Ranjit Bawa's song Jean. From singing songs like 'Ishq Bimaari', 'Lagdi Att', 'Slow Motion' and ' Teen Peg' to Sara to making her acting debut in Gippy Grewal-starrer Manje Bistre in 2017, Sara has come a long way in the Punjabi film industry and has become quite famous.

Apart from working in the Punjabi film industry, Sara has been actively taking part in social activities. The Punjab Kudi is associated with an NGO that protects the rights of women and the girl child and has made several songs on child abuse.

In 2018, Sara had made headlines and there were rumours that she had married a US-based person to attain a green card. The Punjabi actress-singer, however, dismissed the reports, saying she will never hide anything about her marriage.

Recently, Sara had paid a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide on June 14, by singing a song from Pavitra Rishta and disclosed she was a huge fan of the late actor. "This is the title track of Pavitra Rishta. Since the first episode, Sushant Singh Rajput Ki fan hu mei, and I will always be. He is with us," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Sara will now take part in the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss season 14. Apart from Sara, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkani will also take part in the show.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma