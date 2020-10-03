Rahul Vaidya is a resident of Mumbai and he auditioned for Indian Idol in 2004 when he was in class 12.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Indian Idol sensation Rahul Vaidya, who donned several hats from being an anchor to a radio jockey and a singer. Now, the multi-talented star has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Rahul Vaidya is a resident of Mumbai and he auditioned for Indian Idol in 2004 when he was in class 12. However, with his hard work and luck, he ended up as the second runner-up of the show. Rahul Vaidya also tried his hands at hosting TV shows like Jhoom India and Aajaa Mahi Vay after winning another singing reality show Jo Jeeta

Rahul Vaidya Career

Rahul Vaidya came into limelight when he participated in the very first season of Indian Idol and managed to gain immense love from the audience. He had a keen interest in singing and won many titles as a child artist. His love for singing brought him to the city of dreams, Mumbai. After Indian Idol, Rahul participated in another singing reality show 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar' and this time lifted the trophy in the air. Vaidya also participated in shows like Maha Muqqabla and become a singing icon. He gave his voice to Bollywood songs in movies including, Krazzy 4, Bhaag Johnny and others.

Rahul Vaidya Love Life

Bollywood singer was rumoured to be in a relationship with veteran singer Alka Yagnik's daughter Syesha Kapoor in 2017. However, the actor smashed the rumours in an interview and claimed that they have always been friends. Currently, it is believed that he is dating a television actress Disha Parmar. Although, the singer has never made any official statement about his relationship.

