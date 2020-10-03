New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tollywood diva Nikki Tamboli, who hails from Aurangabad (Maharashtra, is known for her drool-worthy looks and exuberant acting skills in films like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, and Chikati Gadhilo Chikthakkotudu. Now, Niki has made a grand entry to one of the most popular television shows Bigg Boss Season 14. Kanchana 3 actress set stage on fire with her mesmerizing performance and seemed to be a tough competitor for her BB housemates. Salman Khan wished luck to the South beauty and showed her route to a brand new BB house.

Nikki is rumoured to be dating Mumbai’s famous DJ Rohit Gida. He is quite popular in the music industry and the two are often spotted hanging out together.

Nikita Tamboli Bio

Tollywood actress born on August 21 and brought up in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The actress had completed her schooling and higher education from Aurangabad itself. Tamboli has always been inclined towards the modelling career and she started her career with some television commercials.

Nikita Tamboli Career

Nikki Tamboli marked her film debut in 2019 with Adith Arun's Telugu movie Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. Nikki's horror film gains major attention from the audience and she got back to back offers after that. She has also been featured in Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam in the lead roles. All her films went to receive positive feedback from the audience and opened many opportunities for the young actress. Now, it will be interesting to see how this South Indian astounding actress will manage to grab the attention of Bigg Boss lovers.

Nikita Tamboli Instagram

Nikita keeps treating her fans with glamorous and stunning pictures. She enjoys about a half-million following on Instagram and her fans keep showering love in the comment section. Ahead of her Bigg Boss entry, the actress had shared some marvelous photoshoots that everyone should watch. Have a look at Nikki Tamboli's vivacious pictures.

Posted By: Srishti Goel