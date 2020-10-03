New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The grand premiere of the much-awaited television reality game-show Bigg Boss Season 14 is all set to slay televisions screens tonight (Saturday). Well, the makers of the show have left no stone unturned to increase the curiosity about the new developments of the show. If you just can't wait to see the insides of Bigg Boss 14's house, then this video, shared on the official Instagram handle of the Colours TV will boost your enthusiasm. The video is a glimpse of the luxurious mall inside the BB House. You will surely be amazed after watching this video.

In the video, a mannequin of a girl and boy were placed in stunning dresses. The camera gives a roll to the multiple shelves stuffed with multi-coloured bottoms and top wears for female contestants. It was a dom-like structure inside the house which was illuminated by the blue and yellow lights. There is an exclusive stock for male contestants and it was not less than a mega mall. Ahead of a grand premiere, the makers have rolled up the excitement by the fans by sharing this video.

However, this season is based on the theme 'Ab Scene Paltega', hence, the makers have introduced restaurants, malls, spa and other luxurious facilities. Bigg Boss 10 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also be part of the show with some special powers.

Talking about the show, it will be premiered on ColorsTV at 9 pm tonight. The show-host Salman Khan will welcome the new contestants of the show and will reveal the new rules for the new season. The makers have promised that this season will smash the hard year 2020 and will bring a lot of drama and entertainment for the audience. Now, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan show will be able to beat its own TRP records or not.

Posted By: Srishti Goel