New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is all set to premiere on the small screens tomorrow and the fans can't keep calm on the return of the popular reality game show. Well, the promos and the pictures from the sets have already hyped the excitement, adding to it, host Salman Khan has shared his new normal look for the grand opening of the season. Bollywood actor looked stunning in his all-black look but, what caught the attention of the netizens was a matching black mask. It seems that amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood Khan is taking proper precautions while shooting. Dabangg actor snapped in front of a classic wall of the Bigg Boss season 14 and treated his fans with his astounding look.

While sharing a picture, Salman Khan boosted the enthusiasm of the audience and wrote, "coming to you this weekend." Well, it seems that the Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for the show launch as they showered million likes and comments on Jai Ho actor's Instagram timeline in no time.

#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...

Talking about the contestants of the show, Salman Khan has already unveiled the first contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu. Amid that, an Instagram handle 'The Khabri' has also revealed some pictures from Day 1 of Bigg Boss Season 14 and promising that Rubina Dilak and her husband Abhinav Shukla will be joining the contestants. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

Apart from them, there are speculations that Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan and Sara Gurpal will participate in the show. According to the reports, episode 1 of this season has already been shot.

Posted By: Srishti Goel