Bigg Boss Season 1-15: From Gauahar Khan To Shweta Tiwari, Past Winners Of The Dramatic Indian Reality Show

The reality drama shows Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial Indian reality shows of all time. First aired in 2006, it was hosted by Arshad Warsi and has gained immense popularity since then. Pouring love for their favorite contestants over the years, let's take a look back at the winners of the previous seasons.

Rahul Roy- Bigg Boss 1

Rahul Roy was best known for his role in the 90s hit film 'Aashiqui.' Beating Carol Gracias, the actor won the first season of Bigg Boss taking home Rs 1 Crore and the trophy.

Ashutosh Kaushik- Bigg Boss 2

Reality TV star Ashutosh Kaushik won the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, after winning MTV Roadies 5. He also was awarded Rs 1 Crore along with the trophy.

Vindu Dara Singh- Bigg Boss 3

Vindu Dara Singh, who is a prominent name in the Bollywood industry has appeared in many films including 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Partner', 'Housefull' and was the winner of Bigg Boss 3 defeating Pravessh Rana.

Shweta Tiwari- Bigg Boss 4

Television star Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4 in 2011 with prize money of Rs 1 Crore. A popular soap opera face, she also made appearances in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.'

Juhi Parmar- Bigg Boss 5

Best known for her role in 'Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', Juhi was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 5 in 2012, competing against Shakti Kapoor, Sunny Leone, and Pooja Bedi.

Urvashi Dholakia- Bigg Boss 6

Best known for her role as 'Komolika' the actress defeated Imam Siddique and took home Rs 50 Lakhs, as unlike previous seasons, the prize money was slashed in the sixth season.

Gauahar Khan- Bigg Boss 7

Gauahar Khan beat her co-contestants, Kushal Tandon, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ajaz Khan, and Pratyusha Banerjee, and won Rs 50 Lakh. She also returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a 'senior' for two weeks in the show.

Guatam Gulati- Bigg Boss 8

Gautam Gulati grabbed eyeballs in the 8th season of Bigg Boss creating havoc of drama and romance and won the show taking home Rs 50 Lakh.

Prince Narula- Bigg Boss 9

The ultimate reality drama winner, Prince Narula emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 9 and also the heart of his co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he eventually married. The actor had earlier won MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla.

Manveer Gurjar- Bigg Boss 10

Manveer Gurjar was the first non-celebrity contestant to win Bigg Boss and took home Rs 50 Lakh beating Bani J on the run.

Shilpa Shinde- Bigg Boss 11

Shilpa Shinde won Rs 44 Lakh in the Bigg Boss 11 season, followed by second runner-up Vikas Gupta, who took home Rs 6 Lakh after winning the 'Vikas City' task.

Dipika Kakkar- Bigg Boss 12

Prominent television personality Dipika Kakkar became the winner of Bigg Boss 12 and won Rs 30 Lakh. The amount she took home was reduced as singer Deepak Thakur opted to leave the show taking the money bag.

Sidharth Shukla- Bigg Boss 13

One of the most favorite seasons and contestants in the history of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla won a cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh along with a trophy. The late actor died of a heart attack, a few years back.

Rubina Dilaik- Bigg Boss 14

Television star Rubina Dilaik won Rs 36 Lakh on Bigg Boss 14. Her prize money was slashed down as her co-contestant Rakhi Sawant opted to leave the race and took Rs 14 Lakh.

Tejasswi Prakash- Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash became the winner of Bigg Boss 15 beating Pratik Sehajpal. The actress also found her love on the show and is currently in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra.