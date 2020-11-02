Bigg Boss: Fans started trending #SalNaaz as they were loving the fun banter between Salman Khan and Shehnaz Gill, watch video here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was back in the BB house and a cute video of her with Salman Khan is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, she confessed her feelings for Bigg Boss's host and as soon as she made her entry everyone went gaga.

However, as soon as the video went viral, the fans started trending #SalNaaz as they were loving the fun banter between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. As the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' entered the BB house she asked Salman why he didn't co-ordinate clothes with her. Salman, controlling his laughter, apologizes to her and she forgives him just as easily.

Unable to contain her excitement, Shehnaaz also ended up giving him numerous flying kisses. Wishing that she could also give him a hug, Shehnaaz does it virtually. "I want to feel hugging you," she was heard saying as she then goes on to give herself a hug.

Apart from this, Shhehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan shared much fun banters in the previous season and one time Salman also told her that she would do great if she works on herself once she gets out of Bigg Boss house and he was all praises for her.

View this post on Instagram #salnaaz #shehnaazgill A post shared by shehnaaz gill (@sidki_wi_fi) onOct 15, 2020 at 6:42am PDT

Not only this, but there was also a time when Salman Khan used to pull her leg and she just used to reply him with all calm and poised way but her style used to remain the same and we loved it.

Recently, when Shehnaaz came to BB house, she became the cutest cupid in the house and she tried to ignite the spark between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. She sent them on a romantic dinner date, and called it 'desi date'.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma