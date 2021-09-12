Actress Akshara Singh opened up about her troubled relationship with ex-boyfriend who threatened to destroy her career and life. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss seasons have made many people shoot to fame and one such name from Bigg Boss OTT is Akshara Singh. She although was already a popular face in regional cinema but became a household name after her appearance in Bigg Boss.

The Bhojpuri actress who recently got eliminated from the show gained popularity after her tiffs with other housemates like Neha Bhasin and her fall out with Pratik Sehajpal. After her eviction, Akshara spoke about her life's troubles including her past relationship.

While talking to Times Of India, she said, “I was getting so many threats that he would kill me or destroy my career but after my father’s conversation with me I gained so much strength that I stopped caring about anything. I did not even fear for my life. I had faced so many thing by then ki maut ka khauff he khatam hogaya tha. I felt kya karoge maroge he na… chalo maar lo. My ex sent few boys with acid bottles in their hand and also tried to destroy my career,” she said.

She further added that she was even received acid attack threats. “I was chased by a few boys with acid bottles in their hand. They were running behind me. People who do drugs on streets, they were sent after me. I just pray to God that no female has to go through what I’ve suffered in my life,” Akshara added.

Akshara even opened up about battling depression in her life.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal