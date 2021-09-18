Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Divya Agarwal lifted the BB OTT trophy while Nishant Bhat has been declared the first runner-up, and Shamita Shetty was named the second runner-up. Talking about Pratik Sehajpal, he walked out of the show with a briefcase while Raqesh Bapat got eliminated.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The long wait has come to an end! And, we finally have an Over-The-Top winner in Divya Agarwal. Yes, the reality show queen has won the controversial show and will be entering Bigg Boss 15. The actress entered the show without a connection and played her game like a boss despite being at a disadvantage. She also bagged price money of Rs 25 lakh for winning the show.

After Divya, Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up, and Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up. All three will be entering the Bigg Boss 15. Talking about Pratik Sehajpal, he walked out of the show with a briefcase while Raqesh Bapat got eliminated.

Divya entered the show with a bang and on its first day she engaged in a nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal. The reality show queen managed to stay in limelight without the connection and proved that she is the lone wolf. Every week she was nominated, however, her fans kept rooting and voting, just to see her lifting the trophy.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was the first celeb to congratulate Divya Agarwal. Taking to her Twitter handle she wrote, "Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! 🌸 well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15"

Bigg Boss OTT is the first digital format of Bigg Boss, and in its first season, the show left a great impact on the viewers' minds. The last 6 weeks in the house witnessed non-stop drama and created headlines every single day. From breaking connections to making news ones, from laughter riots to heartbreaks and tears. Last but not the least, the romances, which blossomed in the most controversial house. It was a roller coaster ride which was on 24x7, and the contestants will always reminisce the fond memories created in the house. As the show has come to an end, now it's time for Bigg Boss 15 which is only going to be bigger and crazier!!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv