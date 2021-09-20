New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Divya Agarwal is riding high on success after winning the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Ever since the 'queen' of reality shows has won the digital version of Bigg Boss, everyone is curious to known whether she will be entering Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 or not.

Speaking to ETimes, Divya revealed that she hasn't got a call from the BB makers for Bigg Boss 15. "I haven’t got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode."

She further added that she is ready if given an opportunity to enter the house once again as she is in the winning zone. "I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15," ETimes quoted Divya saying.

When asked about her feelings when she met her boyfriend Varun Soon in the house, she said, "Varun has always been very supportive, and when I came out, I got to know how much he has been supporting me. Even when he came on the show for a few minutes, he spoke such nice things that it boosted my confidence level to another height. I got confident that my family and friends are feeling proud of me outside with the way I am playing the game. My mom’s letter also boosted my morale. These things helped me to boost my courage and strength. Before that I was totally blank as I had no one to talk to or had no spirit to fight during the task. I was very low but after reading my mom’s letter and meeting Varun I was back in the game."

She further praised Varun's sisters for rooting and supporting her when she was in the Bigg Boss OTT house. She said that his sisters are people with strong opinions and feel lucky to have such people her wherein she can maintain her individuality.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv