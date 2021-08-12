New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is hitting the headlines as soon as it kickstarted, and all thanks to Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal's fierce fight. The two are gaining immense limelight, but now we have a new name to the list and its Zeeshan Khan. BB OTT's theme is #StayConnected the contestants will have to play in pairs to win the show. However, the bathrobe guy turned the tables when he broke his connection with Urfi Javed and teamed up with Divya.

Yes, you read that right! In a previous episode, Bigg Boss announced a nomination task wherein he gave the opportunity to boys to form a new connection with Divya Agarwal and saving her from nomination. Zeeshan grabbed the opportunity and broke his connection with Urfi Javed pushing her into nominations.

This didn't go down well with the actress, and she was seen crying over the betrayal by Zeeshan. She was also seen fighting with the Kumkum Bhagya actor for leaving her just to grab the hands of Divya. However, soon she composed herself and was seen doing Naagin dance in the garden area to cheer herself up.

So this is how Bigg Boss OTT has got its first nominated contestant, Urfi Javed. Now it will her journey end so soon, or the audience will save her from nomination.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Shehnaaz Gill's suitor in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and TV actor Mayur Verma is expected to enter the show as a Wild Card contestant. In an interview with ETimes, he said that BB makers are keen to make him a wild card with some amazing twists. He also spills the beans on when he is likely to enter the BB house and said soon after the first elimination.

For unversed, Mayur Verma has been a part of several TV shows, including Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jeannie Aur Juju.

