New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss' new season will be Over the Top, as Bigg Boss 15 is launching its mini digital version before hitting the small screen. The show will be called Bigg Boss OTT, and instead of Salman Khan, it will be hosted by charming Bollywood celebrity Karan Johar.

As the day is nearing, fans are getting excited to know who all are entering the controversial house. And to keep the momentum high, BB makers are also leaving no stones unturned to attract the audience. So far, the makers have revealed the faces of Neha Bhasin, Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh, TV actors Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan & Ridhima Pandit and Bollywood actor Karan Nath.

Apart from this, there is also a big question among the fans regarding when and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT. So here we are with the detailed information:

When to watch Bigg Boss OTT?

Bigg Boss 15's digital version will commence from August 8, 2021, Sunday at 8 PM. The show will continue to stream every day, that is, Monday to Saturday at 7 PM.

Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT?

At a time when OTT platforms are spreading their base, the makers of Bigg Boss found the perfect time to increase the viewership of the show. The Bigg Boss OTT will stream only on VOOT Select for 6 weeks, that is, till mid-September. To view on Voot select, people will have to buy a subscription, else they won't be able to enjoy the show. The audience can watch the show at their convenience, either on their phone via the Voot app or desktop-- voot.com.

Talking about the remaining six contestants, the BB makers will unveil their faces by tomorrow. So buckle up your seatbelts and stay tuned to our page English Jagran for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv