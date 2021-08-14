Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar: Divya Agarwal and Vikas Gupta used to share a warm bond, however, soon their relations turned sour. Scroll down to know what went wrong between the two

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Divya Agarwal is hitting the headlines ever since Bigg Boss OTT kick-started. She is often seen engaging in a verbal spat with a friend turned Dushman Pratik Sehajgal. Recently, she lashed out at actress Ridhima Pandit for pouring Dettol water on her. However, Bahu Humari Rajnikath actress immediately apologised and handled her anger well.

As the show is running 24X7, a Bigg Boss page titled bigg.boss15.updates dropped a video wherein Divya Agarwal and Urfi Javed can be seen talking about an outsider. In the short clipping, the actress was heard saying, "Usse mera ex aur current dono preshan they...wo aye to ghr mai band bja dungi". She didn't take the person's name, however, as per the page, they both are talking about Mastermind Vikas Gupta.

For unversed, Divya and Vikas used to share a warm bond, however, soon their relations turned sour and they are not on talking terms. Before entering Karan Johar's show, Divya in an interview with SpotBoyE revealed what went wrong between her and Vikas.

"Actually with time, I realised that he indirectly used me to talk against Priyank especially on Ace Of Space. When I came out of the house and saw the episodes, I realized that he abstracted things out of me to put him down. I am not saying I never had issues with Priyank, I obviously had issues but it could have been avoided in the show."

When asked how she will react if Vikas enters this season, Divya said, she will not hold herself back in telling the truth. "If he enters the house he will get what he has given for so many years, without a doubt. In fact, I would like to see how he reacts," she added.

Meanwhile, on the Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill gracing the stage with host Karan Johar.

