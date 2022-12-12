Urfi Javed Faces Police Complaint For 'Illegal And Obscene Acts On Social Media’

Reality TV star contestant Urfi Javed has landed into controversies yet again. A complaint has been filed against the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star for ‘alleged obscenity’ in Mumbai.

The complaint has been submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh against Urfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Confirming the same, a police official said the written application was submitted at Andheri police station on Friday. "We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official was quoted as saying according to a report in PTI.

Known for her out-of-the-box fashion style, Urfi Javed isn’t new to controversies. Recently, the reality star got embroiled into a heated argument with author Chetan Bhagat after he slammed the OTT star for ‘distracting the youth of the country’.

The controversy erupted when Chetan Bhagat mentioned Urfi Javed while saying that young people these days spend a lot of time on Instagram. “Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?” the author was quoted as saying.

“On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets,” Chetan Bhagat added in his interaction. This did not go down well with Urfi Javed, who slammed the bestselling author for his snarky remarks.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women rather than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behavior of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat.”

Chetan Bhagat too to his Twitter account later to clarify that his remarks have been taken out of context. “I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that’s not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course,” the author wrote via his Twitter.