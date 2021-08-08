Here is a list of some of the most awaited Hindi films and TV shows which are releasing in August that you can binge-watch during this season. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: August is here and so is some interesting content to watch. Yes, here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space and cinema theatres this week.

Shershaah (Amazon Prime, August 12)

Shershaah stars Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. This biographical war action film is based on the 1999 Kargil war. The movie traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life fighting for the motherland.

Bhuj (Disney+ Hotstar, August 13)

It stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and more. The film's story is based during 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. Subsequently, 300 local women from Gujarat, led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. This act of resilience was a pivotal moment which not only boosted the morale of the country, but also helped India win the war.

Bell Bottom (Film in theatres, August 19)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and more this film revolves around 80s era and is a spy thriller. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of this film and fans went crazy over Lara Dutta's role as Indira Gandhi. The film was scheduled to release before but due to COVID-19 it got delayed and is finally going to hit the screens on August 19.

Bigg Boss OTT (Voot, August 8)

Hosted by Karan Johar, this time the 15th season of Bigg Boss will release a few of its episodes online before going on TV. Yes, the much-awaited reality show is all set to entertain the fans once again with a lot of gossips, fights and craziness. So far a few cntestants like actress Ridhima Pandit, Sima Taparia, Raqesh Bapat and more have been finalized.

India Shayari Project (Zee5, August 15)

India's poetic gems Kausar Munir, Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Zakir Khan will come together for this 90-minute show in which they will share their views on what freedom of expression means to them. They will also share their views on how poetry has lived the true test of time to become a potent tool of expression in the new age.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal