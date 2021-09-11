Bigg Boss OTT: On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bigg Boss announced a task wherein contestants had to unscramble words and place them on a giant board, uncovering the name of dishes made from each state.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is inching closer to its finale, and the game has gotten serious. Lately, the house witnessed the Ticket to Finale task, which got 'radh' due to Pratik Sehajpal's disagreement. However, yesterday, they were all seen in a festive mood as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Also, on the eve of this, Bigg Boss announced a task wherein contestants had to unscramble words and place them on a giant board, uncovering the name of dishes made from each state. The house was divided into two teams--Team A consisted of Moose, Divya Agarwal and Nishanr, while Team B had Raqesh, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. Shamita Shetty was the sanchalak. The game went smoothly and was won by Team B.

As the day went pleasantly well, the contestants are now eager to meet Karan Johar on Sunday Ka Vaar as they will get to know who all are going to enter the finale and who will have to say alvida to the house. However, before that, they are going to be entertained by three special guests, out of which two are the ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss, namely Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, while the third one is Divya Agarwal's darling boyfriend, Varun Sood.

All three well-known celebs will be gracing the stage with Karan Johar and will enter the house to meet the contestants. Varun will be seen entering the house for Divya Agarwal and will encourage her to play well. Devo and Rashmi will play interesting games with the contestants and might announce the top 5 contestants.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, Divya and Shamita were seen talking out their differences. Shamita was heard saying that she was hurt when Divya called her bossy and further clarified that she never tried to control her, it was her love. To this, Divya said that she didn’t mean to do any hurtful things.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv