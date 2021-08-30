The official social media account of the streaming platform shared the video of Shamita and Raqesh dancing while Karan Johar takes a jibe at them. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss has always been a show which showcases a plethora of emotions be it anger, sadness or even love. And this OTT season is no different. Yes, hosted by karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing attention for all the arguments, fights and connections but one thing which is keeping the show in the headlines is Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's bonding.

The duo's connection recently raised eyebrows with their morning 'kiss' wake-up ritual. It can clearly be seen that the two are getting closer to one another and care for each other. This could not be hidden from Karan Johar and during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, he tried to tease the two by asking Raqesh whether if he thinks Shamita is actually a 'Sharara'. This was in reference to her old song where she plays this role of an irresistible woman in the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'.

Later both Shamita and Raqesh were even spotted shaking a leg together on the dance number. The official social media account of the streaming platform shared the promo and captioned it saying, "#ShamitaShetty aur #RaqeshBapat ka sharara dance, #PratikSehajpal aur #NehaBhasin ka anokha comparison🙈. Kaunsi jodi hai ek dum hatke - Shamita-Raqesh ya Neha-Pratik."

Meanwhile, talking about eviction, KJo revealed that after Zeeshan Khan's elimination in the midweek, there will not be any evictions happening this week.

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot. Stay tuned to get more updates for the show.

