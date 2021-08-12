The revelation came just a day after actress Shamita Shetty alleged that choreographer and co-contestant Nishant Bhat had “crossed the line” with her in past.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss OTT edition continues to create the buzz in the wake of some brave confessions and controversial statements from inside the house. Lately, what the netizens defined as ‘brave’ step, Moose Jattana came out as bisexual.

The revelation came just a day after actress Shamita Shetty alleged that choreographer and co-contestant Nishant Bhat had “crossed the line” with her in past. The social media influencer, upon being asked about her sexual orientation, said that she is bisexual. The 20-year-old made the revelation in response to a question that came from another Bigg Boss OTT participant Pratik Sehajpal.

“I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me,” Jattana was heard saying during the live feed from the house.

When it comes to marriage, Moose said that she would like to marry a girl depending on the situation if she develops a strong relationship with the person concerned.

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh who is also participating in the inaugural edition of popular reality show, said that Moose Jattana was rude to her. While speaking to fellow contestants Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara said that Moose had used a cuss word casually when Akshara asked her to look for Millind Gaba. “She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho (These Bhojpuri songs that you sing)'. She spoke like this.”

The inaugural edition of Bigg Boss OTT is being hosted by celebrity filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The makers claim that the show is India's first of its kind to be exclusively produced for a streaming platform. It started premiering on 8 August 2021 on Viacom18's streaming service Voot and premium streaming service Voot Select.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma