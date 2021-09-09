Shamita Shetty was with Neha Bhasin when she got candid about her previous relationship and even spoke about Raqesh Bapat. Scroll down to know more and watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are one of the strongest connections in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, the duo still keep fighting and arguing with each other which leave their fans worried.

Recently, Shamita was seen in tears again, this time while discussing about her love life with contestant Neha Bhasin. The actress got candid about her past and opened up about her past relationship. She got emotional as she revealed that her first boyfriend passed away in a car accident.

Shamita even shared that this is why it's hard for her to let someone close to her. She said, “For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn't allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together."

After coming across Shamita's story, Neha tried to console her, wiped her tears and even tried to talk to her about Raqesh Bapat.

The whole video was shared in the new promo of the show. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

For the unversed, both Raqesh and Shamita grew close to each other since Bigg Boss OTT began. The two got so attracted to each other that kissing and hugging on camera became normal for them. The duo even confessed their liking for each other but still their daily fights and arguments hold them back from getting into a relationship.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, it is a six-week long show which streams on the online platform Voot. After Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT ends, Bigg Boss 15 will begin on TV which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal