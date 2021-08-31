In the promo video, Raqesh was later seen hugging and consoling Shamita as she was seen crying after making the hard decision. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss OTT's theme of having a connection inside the house is twisting the game plots. With each passing day, the connections' equations are growing stronger. The intensity between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty is being witnessed by the audience and they are loving this 'jodi'.

With nominations nearing, Shamita and Raqesh were called in the confession room by Bigg Boss. He asked them to mutually decide who would save themselves from nomination and who would get nominated. The contestant, who is saved from the nomination, gets to read the letter sent by their family.

Shamita Shetty tears the letter sent by her family and sacrifices it for Raqesh. She makes him read his family's letter and saves him from the nomination. Raqesh gets emotional and cries. Shamita too, cries and locks herself in the washroom.

Raqesh, who is standing outside the washroom, cries and hugs Neha Bhasin, who is present there. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty hug each other and cry their hearts out. Raqesh tells Shamita that she should have discussed with him before tearing her letter.

Shamita asks Raqesh to not feel guilty and assures that her family is doing fine. He kisses on her forehead and expresses gratitude.

Meanwhile, a few days ago Raqesh opened up about the tough phase of his life. He talked about the problems he encountered during his childhood and adulthood.

Raqesh revealed how the life-altering decision of ending his marriage has deeply affected him and further revealed how affected he was with his father's death.

Raqesh said that he also suffers from anxiety issues and said: "I have not slept for two weeks at a stretch."

The actor further shared how his mother and sister were dismayed to see him in a miserable state. "I was on the verge of breaking," he added.

Raqesh added how hard it has been for him to find stability in life and how deeply he wants someone to understand him.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal